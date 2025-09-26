Sacramento Eyes Playoffs, Key Western Showdowns Ahead in USL Championship

The USL Championship playoff race heats up in Week 30 with pivotal matchups that could reshape both conferences. Sacramento Republic FC, sitting second in the West, can clinch their postseason berth with a win away at Monterey Bay in the NorCal Derby. Already carrying a greater than 99% chance of qualification, Republic could officially book their ticket this weekend.

The Western Conference spotlight also falls on Phoenix Rising vs. Oakland Roots, a true six-pointer. Phoenix, unbeaten in six but with five draws, holds seventh place and control of its destiny, while Oakland sits five points back and needs a statement win to revive their playoff push. Meanwhile, New Mexico United’s clash with Lexington SC promises drama as third meets fifth. Both sides are almost assured of a berth, but home-field advantage in the opening round could hinge on Sunday’s result.

In the East, Louisville City and Charleston Battery are safely through, but the battle behind them is intense. Hartford Athletic, eyeing their first postseason since 2020, head west to face Colorado Springs, while Rhode Island FC, currently eighth, visit El Paso with Indy Eleven breathing down their necks. With only three weeks left in the regular season, the margin for error is shrinking as the postseason picture comes into focus.