In the current Premier League season, Chelsea continues to exhibit poor performances.

On Sunday, February 4, the "Blues" hosted Wolverhampton at Stamford Bridge. Responding to Cole Palmer's goal, the guests countered with a hat-trick from Cunha, and another goal was added by Dias, who inadvertently redirected the ball into Chelsea's net while attempting to block the opponent's shot. Thiago Silva's goal held no significance as Chelsea once again conceded four goals in a single match.

Chelsea supporters, along with football enthusiasts in general, ignited a veritable explosion on Chelsea's social media, Premier League, and other fan pages. Predominantly, they are calling for the dismissal of the head coach, Mauricio Pochettino. There are also opinions attributing this situation to the new owners of the "Blues."

