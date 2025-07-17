Sabalenka withdraws from the tournament in Canada. The reason is revealed

After Wimbledon, the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal, Canada, looms on the horizon for the top women’s tennis players. But one of the world’s leading stars will not be making an appearance.

Details: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the tournament, citing fatigue following her run to the semifinals of the British Open, where she was eliminated by Amanda Anisimova.

Quote: “I’m looking forward to the start of the North American hard court season, but to give myself the best chance for success this year, I’ve decided it’s in my best interest to skip Montreal,” Sabalenka said in her withdrawal statement.

Reminder: Sabalenka competed in Montreal last year after skipping the Paris Olympics, which preceded the tournament. Back then, she reached the quarterfinals but lost in three sets to Anisimova.