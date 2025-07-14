Iga Swiatek returns to the top 3. Updated WTA rankings released

This past weekend saw the conclusion of one of tennis’s premier tournaments—Wimbledon. The results of this event have sparked another round of shake-ups in the women’s WTA rankings.

Details: The top spot remains in the hands of "neutral" player Aryna Sabalenka. Coco Gauff also holds steady at number two, while Poland’s Iga Swiatek has reclaimed her place among the top three.

Mirra Andreeva has climbed into the top five, while Amanda Anisimova made an impressive leap to secure the seventh position in the rankings.

Italian Jasmin Paolini has dropped four spots and now sits ninth in the WTA standings.

Reminder: The rout in the women’s Wimbledon final just days ago was a historic first in the Open Era. The last time a scoreline like this was recorded was back in 1911, when Dorothea Lambert-Chambers defeated Dora Boothby 6-0, 6-0—but that was before the start of the Amateur Era.