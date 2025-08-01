RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Sports News Football news Russo Considers Paredes in Advanced Role Amid Boca’s Struggles

Russo Considers Paredes in Advanced Role Amid Boca’s Struggles

Football news Today, 15:56
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
According to TyC Sports, Boca Juniors manager Miguel Ángel Russo is weighing the idea of pushing Leandro Paredes further up the pitch as a potential fix for the team’s creative woes. Though initially slotted as a deep-lying midfielder, the World Cup winner could be tested as a playmaker in training sessions ahead.

Paredes has formed a promising midfield duo with Milton Delgado, whose tactical discipline has impressed Russo. But with Carlos Palacios sidelined by tendinitis and off-field issues, and no standout performer currently filling the No. 10 role, the door is open for Paredes to reclaim a position he once knew well.

In his early Boca days, the San Justo native was seen as Juan Román Riquelme’s successor before moving to Europe and reinventing himself as a central midfielder. In a past interview with Olé, Paredes said switching positions made him grow, admitting that staying as an attacking midfielder might have limited his career.

Boca trained in Ezeiza on Friday morning, while Rojo, Lema, and Saracchi did gym work separately. Saturday will feature a double session.

