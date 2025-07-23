Royal battle! Tottenham storms into the race for Rodrygo

The Brazilian winger now holds a "four of a kind" of offers from top clubs.

Details: According to renowned portal DAZN, referencing Diario AS, English side Tottenham have decided not to stay on the sidelines and have also made an inquiry regarding the transfer of 24-year-old Real Madrid and Brazil national team winger Rodrygo.

Previously, Rodrygo had been linked with interest from clubs such as Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich, but now Tottenham has joined the chase.

The Spurs are ready to give the player complete freedom in attack, maximum game time, and a regular starting spot. So far, the club has only contacted Rodrygo's representatives to clarify certain details, but according to the source, official negotiations could begin at any moment.

Last season, Rodrygo made 54 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists.

