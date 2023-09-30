Roy Hodgson becomes the first manager to go unbeaten in five consecutive matches at Old Trafford

In the match of the seventh round of the English Premier League, Manchester United lost to Crystal Palace at home. For Erik ten Hag's team, this was the fourth defeat in domestic championship matches this season.

But the guest coach achieved an interesting achievement. Roy Hodgson became the first manager to go unbeaten for five matches in a row at Old Trafford. This is what the list of these fights looks like:

Manchester United - Crystal Palace - 0:0 (November 2018)

Manchester United - Crystal Palace - 1:2 (August 2019)

Manchester United - Crystal Palace - 1:3 (September 2020)

Manchester United - Watford - 0:0 (February 2022)

Manchester United - Crystal Palace - 0:1 (September 2023)

Note that the 76-year-old coach resumed his career in March of this year. An experienced mentor was called upon to save Crystal Palace in the fight for survival. As a result, Hodgson first kept the team in the Premier League, and at the end of the season extended his contract for another year.

At the moment, his Crystal Palace have scored 11 points in seven matches and are in 9th place in the Premier League standings.