Rooney responds to Brady's accusations of lacking work ethic
Wayne Rooney's managerial career has yet to take off, and the former Manchester United striker insists that the reasons cited by his former clubs' bosses are unjust.
Details: In the Amazon Prime documentary series Built In Birmingham: Brady & The Blues, Birmingham City minority owner (and NFL legend) Tom Brady accused Rooney of lacking professional discipline. Rooney, however, dismissed these accusations as unfair.
Quote: "I think Tom only came in once—literally the day before a match, and on those days, the workload is always a bit lighter. In my opinion, he doesn't really understand football that well. But he does understand something else: he's a hard worker, we all know that.
Football is not the NFL. In the NFL, they play three months a year. Players also need rest, so I think he was very unfair when he said what he did," Rooney said on The Wayne Rooney Show podcast.