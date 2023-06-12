Ronaldo's price on Transfermarkt has dropped significantly

Transfermarkt has lowered the price of forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr and the Portuguese national team.

The new value of the forward is now 15 million euros, whereas previously he was valued at 20 million euros. However, Ronaldo, along with his Brazilian teammate Talisca, remains the most expensive player in the Saudi Arabian league.

In the current season, the 38-year-old Ronaldo has played 19 matches in all competitions for Al-Nassr, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.