RU RU
Main News Ronaldo's club received a very serious punishment from FIFA

Ronaldo's club received a very serious punishment from FIFA

Football news Today, 16:30
Ronaldo's club received a very serious punishment from FIFA Photo: Al-Nasr Twitter/Author Unknown

The press service of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has announced on its official website a disciplinary punishment for the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, for which Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays.

The Saudi club is prohibited from signing new players in the next three transfer windows due to outstanding payments from previous transfers. In 2018, Al-Nassr bought Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa from Leicester City for a transfer fee of €16.5 million, but the Saudi club failed to pay €457,000 as the remaining amount.

The management of Al-Nassr is trying to justify the situation as a technical error and hopes for a reduction of the punishment.

38-year-old Ronaldo has been playing for Al-Nassr since November 2022. He joined the club as a free agent. In the previous season, the Portuguese player played 19 matches, scored 14 goals, and provided two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

In the previous season, Al-Nassr finished in second place in the Saudi Arabian league, which means the club will participate in the qualification round of the Asian Champions League.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Al Nassr FC Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 14:56 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
Chelsea sign France defender Football news Today, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender
Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs Football news Yesterday, 13:15 Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs
Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football Football news 02 aug 2023, 12:48 Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football
Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine Football news 02 aug 2023, 12:31 Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:30 Ronaldo's club received a very serious punishment from FIFA Football news Today, 15:04 Obolon Kyiv - Dynamo Kyiv - 2:4 (video review) Football news Today, 15:01 AC Milan buy US midfielder for 20 million euros Football news Today, 14:56 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 11:30 Juventus name new team captain Football news Today, 10:55 Real Madrid refused to sell Ukrainian Lunin to another La Liga club Football news Today, 10:38 Bayern offer over €100m for England striker Football news Today, 10:33 Shakhtar announced the transfer of the former Barcelona defender Football news Today, 08:50 Tottenham Hotspur sign defender from Bundesliga for €50m Football news Today, 08:20 Carlo Ancelotti called the main problems of real Madrid before the start of the new season
Sport Predictions
Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Daegu vs Ulsan Hyundai 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Holstein vs Greuther Furth 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Elversberg vs Hansa 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Blackburn vs West Brom 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Bristol City vs Preston North End 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Genk vs Eupen 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Watford vs QPR 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Middlesbrough vs Millwall 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Norwich vs Hull City 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Stoke City vs Rotherham predictions and betting tips on August 5, 2023