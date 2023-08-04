Ronaldo's club received a very serious punishment from FIFA

The press service of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has announced on its official website a disciplinary punishment for the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, for which Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays.

The Saudi club is prohibited from signing new players in the next three transfer windows due to outstanding payments from previous transfers. In 2018, Al-Nassr bought Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa from Leicester City for a transfer fee of €16.5 million, but the Saudi club failed to pay €457,000 as the remaining amount.

The management of Al-Nassr is trying to justify the situation as a technical error and hopes for a reduction of the punishment.

38-year-old Ronaldo has been playing for Al-Nassr since November 2022. He joined the club as a free agent. In the previous season, the Portuguese player played 19 matches, scored 14 goals, and provided two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

In the previous season, Al-Nassr finished in second place in the Saudi Arabian league, which means the club will participate in the qualification round of the Asian Champions League.