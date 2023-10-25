Ronaldo's club is preparing a transfer of the leader of Manchester City

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nasr are already thinking about how to strengthen their squad during the winter transfer window.

In particular, the club bosses hope to sign Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City.

According to the source, Al-Nasr has already held talks with the Belgian midfielder's agent to arrange a meeting.

In the near future, Al-Nasr will try to convince De Bruyne that a move to them would be the right step. In particular, they want to tell the player about the attractiveness of their long-term strategy.

It is reasonable to mention that the Belgian’s agreement with Manchester City is valid until 2025. He has only played in two matches this season due to injury, so negotiations over a new contract are on hold until he is fully recovered.

If the transfer does go ahead, De Bruyne will be one of many high-profile footballers who have recently moved to the Middle East. In the Saudi Arabian Championship, he will face off against many of his former English Premier League rivals.