Ronaldo told if he will sell Valladolid after relegation from the Primera

In the last round of the Spanish championship Valladolid failed to beat Getafe and flew out of the Primera.

Even despite a disappointing season, the club's owner, the legendary Ronaldo, stated that he was not going to sell the club and intends to succeed.

In an interview with Italian agency ITASportPress, he said:

"I have received offers to sell the club, but I have not thought about it. I will not leave my brainchild until I reach my goals. Now I am even more determined to work for the club."