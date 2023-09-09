Ronaldo sums up Portugal's most important victory

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo summed up the results of the most important victory of the Portuguese national team over Slovakia in the Euro 2024 qualifying match.

The meeting ended with a 1:0 victory in favor of the Portuguese.

The Saudi Al-Nasr forward admitted after the match that this meeting was very difficult for his team.

"A very important victory in a difficult game! We remain unbeaten! Let's go, Portugal!" - Ronaldo wrote on one of his social networks.

The Portuguese striker spent the entire match on the field, but did not score any effective actions. In the second half he received a yellow card for rough play.

Let us remind you that based on the results of five matches in the qualifying tournament of the world championship, Portugal ranks first in the group with 15 points.

Ronaldo moved to Al-Nasr in January 2023. He signed a contract with the Arab club until 2025. The Portuguese has already played 24 matches for the Saudi team, in which he scored 20 goals and made seven assists.