Portugal's narrow victory and defeat by Croatia: the results of the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying

On Friday, September 8, another qualifying match for the 2024 European Championship, which will be held in Germany, took place.

Slovakia - Portugal - 0:1

Portugal acted more with the ball and tried to create a scoring chance. Towards the end of the first half, Portugal was able to open the scoring. Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes scored a goal. In the second half, the situation did not fundamentally change. The Portuguese were in possession of the ball and tried not to let Slovakia into their goal.

Portugal narrowly defeated Slovakia with a score of 1:0. In five matches, the Portuguese won five games and did not concede a single goal.

Croatia - Latvia - 5:0

The Croatians were considered favorites in this game. They proved it from the first minutes. In the first 13 minutes, the home team scored two goals and near the end of the first half they were able to develop their advantage by scoring the third time. The Croatians continued to control the game in the second half and managed to score two more goals, bringing the matter to a rout.

Croatia won two games and drew once in three matches. They are currently second in Group D with seven points.

Results of other matches UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying