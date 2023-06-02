Ronaldo praised the strength of the Saudi Arabian championship

Al-Nasr striker Cristiano Ronaldo commented on the strength of the Saudi championship.

According to the Portuguese, it is a good championship with good teams and competitive players.

"The infrastructure needs to be improved a little bit, as well as speeding up the referees and VAR. However, in general I am satisfied and I want to stay at the club," he said.

Recall that Ronaldo joined Al Nasru in 2023. He has already confirmed that he will spend at least another year here.

The Portuguese played in 16 matches last season, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists.