Ronaldo may reunite with his former teammate from Real Madrid and Manchester United at Al-Nassr

After leaving Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo found himself at Saudi club Al-Nassr, and soon a current player of the "Red Devils" may join him there.

According to the Daily Star, the owners of the Saudi club are ready to offer a contract worth up to £50 million per year to Manchester United defender Raphael Varane.

United has turned down the opportunity to extend Varane's contract for 12 months. They are willing to let him go to relieve salary expenses. His annual salary at Manchester United is just over €11 million per year.

Despite his contract being valid until the summer of 2025, he can freely negotiate with other clubs - and is expected to leave United at the end of this season. Varane and Ronaldo played together for over 10 years.

They first played together on September 21, 2011, against Racing Santander in the fifth round of La Liga for Real Madrid, and most recently played together on October 16, 2022, for Manchester United against Everton.