Ronaldo has netted 14 goals in 13 matches for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo notched a brace in his recent AFC Champions League match, in addition to providing an assist.

As a result, the Portuguese forward has accumulated 14 goals and 7 assists in 13 matches for Al-Nassr, totaling 21 goal contributions through a combination of goals and assists.

In December 2022, it was announced that Cristiano Ronaldo had signed a 2.5-year contract with the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr. As reported by Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian, Ronaldo received the highest football salary in history, amounting to €200 million annually. This sum includes a guaranteed football salary of €90 million per year, along with commercial and sponsorship agreements, which elevated his total annual earnings to €200 million.

Reports indicate that he was also paid a signing bonus of €100 million. According to Romano, Ronaldo turned down an offer to join Sporting Kansas City to make the move to Al-Nassr.

Let's recall that Al-Nassr emerged victorious in the AFC Champions League with a scoreline of 4-3.