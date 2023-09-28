Ronaldo breaks another record in Saudi Arabia

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics has calculated new interesting data about the captain of the Portuguese national team and Al-Nasr, Cristiano Ronaldo.

It turned out that yesterday's victory was the Portuguese footballer's 1001st match without defeat in his career, which is a record.

The day before, Saudi Al-Nasr, for which Cristiano Ronaldo plays, defeated Al-Ahly with a score of 4:3 in the 7th round of the Saudi Arabian championship on September 22.

Of those 1,001 matches, Ronaldo won 776 and drew 224 times.

If we analyze the results in more detail by club, then 28 matches were for Al-Nasr (out of 33 games), 284 for Manchester United (346 in total), 114 for Juventus (134 in total), 386 for Real Madrid ( 438 in total), 21 for Sporting (31 in total) and 168 caps for Portugal (201 in total).

Ronaldo currently has 1,183 matches in his professional career. Let us remind you that the Portuguese star’s contract with the Saudi team runs until the end of 2024.