Romelu Lukaku has extended his remarkable goal-scoring streak in the Europa League
The forward for AS Roma, Romelu Lukaku, scored opening goal in the match against Servette in the second round of the Europa League. The Belgian forward has now extended his record-breaking streak in this tournament.
Romelu Lukaku has scored in his 13th consecutive Europa League match. This streak began in the 2014/2015 season when the Belgian was playing for Everton. He continued this streak while playing for Inter Milan in the 2019/2020 season and has now maintained it as a forward for AS Roma.
