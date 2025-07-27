Romano Schmid attracts West Ham interest! The player is ready to leave Werder

According to The Guardian, London club West Ham are seriously considering signing Werder Bremen midfielder Romano Schmid.

Details: The source reports that West Ham are actively exploring a potential transfer for the 25-year-old attacking midfielder. Werder value the player at £13 million, making him a relatively affordable signing.

The strong interest comes as West Ham are looking to sell Lucas Paquetá and are actively searching for a replacement, with Schmid emerging as one of their top priorities.

In addition to the London club, Aston Villa and Fulham are also keeping tabs on the player.

Last season, Romano Schmid made 35 appearances in all competitions, scoring 5 goals and providing 6 assists. Transfermarkt values the player at €17 million.



