Roma's forward Romelu Lukaku responded evasively to a journalist's question about his future. The Belgian striker's loan agreement with the Roman club expires in the summer.

"Return to Chelsea or stay in Roma? There's no point in discussing it now. I'm focused on helping Roma win, and we'll see what happens at the end of the season," Lukaku replied, deflecting the question.

Earlier reports suggested that Chelsea would try to sell Lukaku in the summer. The London club is even willing to reduce the transfer fee for Roma or any other potential buyer.

Lukaku has been playing for Roma since the beginning of this season. The 30-year-old forward has scored 16 goals in 30 matches for the Wolves across all competitions.

Recall that in the summer of 2021, Chelsea acquired Lukaku for £98 million from Inter Milan. However, the forward failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge and was loaned out first to Inter and then to Roma. Lukaku's contract with the London club runs until the summer of 2026.