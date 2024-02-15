RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future

Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future

Football news Today, 16:02
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future

Roma's forward Romelu Lukaku responded evasively to a journalist's question about his future. The Belgian striker's loan agreement with the Roman club expires in the summer.

"Return to Chelsea or stay in Roma? There's no point in discussing it now. I'm focused on helping Roma win, and we'll see what happens at the end of the season," Lukaku replied, deflecting the question.

Earlier reports suggested that Chelsea would try to sell Lukaku in the summer. The London club is even willing to reduce the transfer fee for Roma or any other potential buyer.

Lukaku has been playing for Roma since the beginning of this season. The 30-year-old forward has scored 16 goals in 30 matches for the Wolves across all competitions.

Recall that in the summer of 2021, Chelsea acquired Lukaku for £98 million from Inter Milan. However, the forward failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge and was loaned out first to Inter and then to Roma. Lukaku's contract with the London club runs until the summer of 2026.

Related teams and leagues
Roma Chelsea
Popular news
Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer Football news Today, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today Football news Today, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024 Football news Yesterday, 15:36 AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024
The selection might come as a surprise. Legendary Mike Tyson has named his favorite UFC fighters MMA News Yesterday, 12:54 The selection might come as a surprise. Legendary Mike Tyson has named his favorite UFC fighters
Heung-min Son was injured amid pong bust-up with national team partners. Shocking details are known Football news Yesterday, 09:08 Heung-min Son was injured amid pong bust-up with national team partners. Shocking details are known
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24 Football news Today, 16:59 Europa League and Conference League play-offs: schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 AC Milan comfortably dealt with Rennes at their home ground Football news Today, 16:02 Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future Football news Today, 15:47 Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:29 Aubameyang has caught up with the best scorer of the Europa League in terms of goals scored Basketball news Today, 15:17 Steph Curry has set yet another NBA record Football news Today, 15:01 The director of Milan addressed the possibility of extending Giroud's contract Football news Today, 14:43 De Rossi started in the Europa League with a draw. Roma and Feyenoord could not determine the winner Boxing News Today, 14:01 Taylor and Catterall will indeed have rematch afrer two years. The date and venue were confirmed
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 PSV vs Heracles prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Lyon vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Famalicao - Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024