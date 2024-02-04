Chelsea wants to get rid of Lukaku and is ready to make concessions to Roma

Chelsea has resumed efforts to sell Romelu Lukaku, currently playing on loan at Roma until the end of the season.

According to teamTalk, the Blues are willing to reduce the transfer fee for the Romans. Initially, the loan agreement for the Belgian forward with the Roman club includes an option to buy the player's rights for €43 million. However, this amount is likely to be unaffordable for Roma.

Therefore, Chelsea is prepared to sell the striker for just €30 million. If the Roman club cannot meet even this amount, then any interested party can acquire the player for €30 million.

Lukaku has been playing for Roma since the beginning of the current season, scoring 15 goals in 27 matches for the Wolves in all competitions.

Recall that in the summer of 2021, Chelsea acquired Lukaku for £98 million from Inter Milan. However, the forward failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge and was loaned first to Inter and then to Roma. Lukaku's contract with the London club is valid until the summer of 2026.