"Roma" has reached the final of the UEFA Europa League

In the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final, AS Roma played a goalless draw against Bayer Leverkusen away from home, advancing to the final based on the aggregate score of the two matches.

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) - AS Roma (Italy) - 0:0 - first leg - 0:1

Bayer: Hradecky, Frimpong, Tah (Amiri, 86), Tapsoba, Sinkgraven, Bakker (Adeyemi, 73), Demirbay, Palacios (Glozek, 80), Wirtz, Diaby, Azmoun.

Roma: Patricio, Karsdorp (Smalling, 78), Mancini, Roger, Cristante, Spinazzola (Zalewski, 34), Matic, Pellegrini, Bove, Belotti (Wijnaldum, 46), Abraham.

