Roma announce the return of the world champion

The Roma press service has officially announced the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes.

The agreement with the current world champion is designed for two seasons.

Details of the financial agreement between the French and Italian clubs have not been disclosed. Earlier there was information that clubs from Saudi Arabia were interested in the services of the Argentinean.

"Returning to Rome is always a special emotion, and playing in an Roma shirt is something special. I am grateful to the fans for the warm welcome and to the club for the opportunity to return to the team that helped launch my European career. Last year I experienced a huge the joy of winning the World Cup and now I'm looking forward to keep winning and I'm sure I can achieve that with Roma."

Note that the 29-year-old Paredes played in the Roman club from 2014 to 2017, after which he moved to the Russian Zenit.

After leaving the Russian club, he played for Juventus and PSG.