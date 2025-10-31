ES ES FR FR
Rodri Returns to Training and Could Be Available for the Next Match

Good news for the Citizens.
Football news Today, 10:52
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Rodri has missed several weeks through injury, but there’s finally some positive news for Manchester City — the midfielder is close to making his comeback.

Details: Pep Guardiola confirmed during a press conference that Rodri has rejoined team training, though it remains uncertain whether he will feature in the next game.

Quote: “Rodri is back after his injury and might be available this weekend. Hopefully, he can help us,” said Guardiola.

Manchester City are set to face Bournemouth on Sunday, November 2, in Matchday 10 of the Premier League. The game will take place at the Etihad Stadium.

Reminder: 25-year-old City winger Phil Foden has reportedly turned to lawyers for assistance in removing false social media posts claiming that one of his children had died and another was battling cancer.

