Rodri once again salvaged Man City from defeat. All goals and highlights match against Chelsea

London-based Chelsea visited the Etihad Stadium for the 25th round match of the English Premier League. The contest unfolded impeccably for Pochettino's charges, as Sterling, formerly of Manchester City, put them ahead late in the first half.

Manchester City gradually asserted their dominance in the second half and ultimately managed to avoid defeat. Rodri emerged as the savior, his precise strike allowing the "Cityzens" to secure a point.

Incidentally, Haaland appeared passive and received the lowest rating. City remains in third position following this round and will now be unable to catch up with Liverpool, even with a victory in their rescheduled match. Chelsea currently sits in 10th place, albeit only two points behind Newcastle, who are seventh.

Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea

Goal: Rodri 83 - Sterling 42