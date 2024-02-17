RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Rodri once again salvaged Man City from defeat. All goals and highlights match against Chelsea

Rodri once again salvaged Man City from defeat. All goals and highlights match against Chelsea

Football news Yesterday, 17:23
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Rodri once again salvaged Man City from defeat. All goals and highlights match against Chelsea Rodri once again salvaged Man City from defeat. All goals and highlights match against Chelsea

London-based Chelsea visited the Etihad Stadium for the 25th round match of the English Premier League. The contest unfolded impeccably for Pochettino's charges, as Sterling, formerly of Manchester City, put them ahead late in the first half.

Manchester City gradually asserted their dominance in the second half and ultimately managed to avoid defeat. Rodri emerged as the savior, his precise strike allowing the "Cityzens" to secure a point.

Incidentally, Haaland appeared passive and received the lowest rating. City remains in third position following this round and will now be unable to catch up with Liverpool, even with a victory in their rescheduled match. Chelsea currently sits in 10th place, albeit only two points behind Newcastle, who are seventh.

Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea

Goal: Rodri 83 - Sterling 42

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Yesterday, 14:32 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round
Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG Football news Yesterday, 10:30 Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG
The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round Golf News 15 feb 2024, 21:41 The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round
Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer Football news 15 feb 2024, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today Football news 15 feb 2024, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career Football news 14 feb 2024, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:51 Loss for Juventus. The team captain was injured and will miss about two weeks Football news Today, 07:21 Inter – Atletico Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 07:05 Luka Modric is disappointed with his season at Real Madrid. He wanted to end his career differently Football news Today, 06:44 Travel to Barcelona? The President of the Catalan club responded ambiguously to such assumptions Football news Today, 06:16 Everton vs Crystal Palace. Predicted line-ups and latest news MMA News Today, 05:24 The main fight of the UFC300 tournament has been named. The light heavyweight title will be at stake Football news Today, 04:55 Real Madrid's key center back will soon return to the team after injury Football news Today, 04:42 PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 03:55 Barcelona have identified their main candidate to replace Xavi Hernandez Football news Today, 03:30 PSG continues to look for a replacement for Mbappe. Now they're interested in Marcus Rashford
Sport Predictions
Football Today Royal AM vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Udinese vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Empoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Sheffield United vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Granada vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Ankaragücü vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Bochum vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Luton vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024