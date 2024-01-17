Roberto Firmino has made a decision about his future

Insider Fabrizio Romano clarified the future of Al-Ahli forward Roberto Firmino.

According to the Italian, the Brazilian striker has decided to stay in Saudi Arabia, and there will be no transfer in the winter transfer window, despite earlier reports. It was previously stated that Firmino could leave Al-Ahli, but only on loan and if the financial offer satisfied the club.

Firmino moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023 from Liverpool as a free agent. With Al-Ahli, he has played 19 matches, scoring three goals and providing as many assists. He is under contract with the current club until 2026, and Transfermarkt values the 32-year-old Brazilian at 10 million euros.

Earlier reports mentioned the possibility of Chelsea considering a loan for the forward, and there was information in early January about Fulham's interest in Firmino from another London club.