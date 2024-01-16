Firmino will be allowed to leave the Saudi club, but with one condition

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, currently playing for Saudi club Al-Ahli, will be allowed to leave the club.

However, as emphasized by Ben Jacobs, this will happen not on a permanent basis but only on the loan. Additionally, the financial offer for the forward must satisfy the Saudi club.

Firmino moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023 from Liverpool as a free agent. With Al-Ahli, he has played 19 matches, scoring three goals and providing an equal number of assists.

He is under contract with his current club until 2026. Transfermarkt values the 32-year-old Brazilian at 10 million euros.

Earlier reports suggested that Chelsea is considering the possibility of loaning the forward, and in early January, there was information about interest from another London club, Fulham.

Another former Liverpool player, Jordan Henderson, expresses a desire to leave Saudi Arabia, and Ajax is actively interested in him.