Riyad Mahrez received a huge offer from Saudi Arabia

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Manchester City winger and Algerian international Riyad Mahrez could move to Al-Ahli.

The source suggests that the Saudi club has offered Mahrez a three-year contract worth a total of 150 million euros. This offer is five times higher than his current salary of 10 million euros per year.

In the past season, the 32-year-old Mahrez played 47 matches in all competitions for Manchester City, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.