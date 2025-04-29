River Suffers Blow as Montiel Sidelined After Superclásico Victory

River Plate’s historic Superclásico triumph over Boca came with a setback. According to La Página Millonaria, medical tests conducted on Monday confirmed that Gonzalo Montiel sustained a Grade 1 tear in his right hamstring, sidelining him for two to three weeks.



Montiel, who had delivered a strong first-half performance, was substituted at halftime for Bustos, raising immediate concern as he was seen applying ice to his leg. With the medical report now confirmed, Marcelo Gallardo knows he will be without the right-back for at least four matches: against Vélez in the Torneo Apertura and against Barcelona SC and Independiente del Valle in the Copa Libertadores group stage.



Having already secured a playoff spot in the Apertura, River will have to navigate the final phase of the regular season without one of its key defenders. Montiel could return if River progresses to the quarterfinals.



Meanwhile, River received better news regarding Giuliano Galoppo. The midfielder, who was also substituted in the second half due to discomfort, reportedly suffered only a cramp in his abductor and will not require further medical tests.

