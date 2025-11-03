RIP. One of Radnički’s coaches dies during the match...

A terrible tragedy.

This was only the third match for the deceased.

Details: Today, during Matchday 14 of the Serbian SuperLiga between Mladost Lučani and Radnički 1923, a tragic incident occurred. In the 22nd minute, Radnički’s analyst Mladen Žižović lost consciousness and collapsed. The medical emergency team reacted instantly and transported him to the hospital, but sadly, they were unable to save his life.

After Žižović was taken away by ambulance, the match continued, but before the start of the second half, news of Mladen's passing broke. Both teams returned to the pitch with tears in their eyes, and the referee decided not to proceed with the remainder of the game due to the heartbreaking circumstances.

At the moment the match was halted, the score was 0-2 in favor of Radnički.

Tragedija u Lučanima, preminuo je Mladen Žižović... Strateg iz Rogatice se srušio u 22. minutu utakmice između Mladosti iz Lučana i Radničkog iz Kragujevca, posle čega je odvežen sanitetskim kolima, ali nažalost nije bilo spasa... Utakmica je prvobitno bila nastavljena, ali je i… pic.twitter.com/yx4Q6Dz7mP — Mozzart Bet (@MozzartBet) November 3, 2025

Read also: Tragedy. Italian skier dies during training in the Chilean mountains