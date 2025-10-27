RIP. Former Bristol City forward Marvin Brown has died. He made club history

The illness proved stronger.

Marvin passed away at the age of 42.

Details: Today, the official Bristol City page on social network X announced the death of 42-year-old former team striker Marvin Brown.

Marvin Brown remains the youngest player ever to represent Bristol City, making his debut for the club at just 16 years and 17 days old in 1999.

Since 2022, he had been battling cancer—specifically, colon cancer—but more recently was also diagnosed with bile duct cancer, which ultimately proved fatal for the former footballer.

Throughout his career, Marvin Brown also played for clubs such as Cheltenham Town, Yeovil Town, Forest Green Rovers, Weston-super-Mare, and Chippenham Town. His final club was England's Salisbury, which he left in 2008 upon announcing his retirement.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Marvin Brown aged 42.



While at the club, Marvin featured for England…

