Richard Ríos Bids Farewell to Palmeiras as Roma Move Nears Completion

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport and Fabrizio Romano, Colombian midfielder Richard Ríos is on the verge of signing with AS Roma. The Italian club submitted a €30 million package—€27 million plus €3 million in add-ons—and has already reached personal terms with the player. The deal now hinges on Palmeiras accepting the full fixed fee they’ve been demanding.

Ríos, 24, hinted at his exit by sharing an update on social media after Palmeiras’ match against Mirassol, using the same song he posted when departing Guaraní. Seen as a symbolic farewell, the gesture aligns with growing reports of his imminent transfer.

The midfielder emerged as a standout with Palmeiras and impressed at the Club World Cup, attracting interest from clubs like Benfica, Zenit, and Nottingham Forest. Benfica made a late push, with Argentine defender Nicolás Otamendi even reaching out to Ríos personally, but the player has reportedly chosen Roma.

Former manager Gian Piero Gasperini and the current Roma leadership view Ríos as a crucial signing to strengthen the midfield ahead of the new Serie A and Europa League campaigns. He is expected in Italy in the coming days to undergo his medical and sign a deal worth €2.5 million annually.

Roma not only secures a rising star, but also a key figure in Colombia’s national team plans heading into the 2026 World Cup cycle.