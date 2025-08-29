Reynolds’ Wrexham invited to anniversary match against 13-time national champion

An honor.

Wrexham’s role in English football has been steadily growing since Ryan Reynolds’ arrival. So much so that the Championship newcomer is now receiving invitations to face some of the biggest names in the game.

Details: According to Weszło, Wrexham has been invited to play in a match celebrating the 120th anniversary of Wisła Kraków, a club that boasts 13 Polish league titles. Notably, both clubs share a connection with English investor Peter Moore.

At Wrexham, Moore serves as an advisor to Ryan Reynolds, while at Wisła he’s already a full-fledged shareholder. However, due to Wrexham’s world tour commitments next summer, organizing the match remains a challenge, though negotiations between the two sides are ongoing.

Reminder: Wrexham’s Championship debut has been tough, as the team lost to Southampton and West Bromwich in their first three matches, picking up their first point against a troubled Sheffield Wednesday.