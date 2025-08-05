16 players on the roster, stadium partially closed. One of England's oldest clubs on the brink of collapse

One of England’s oldest clubs, Sheffield Wednesday, is facing deep-rooted, chronic problems. There was hope these issues would be resolved ahead of the new Championship season, but unfortunately…

Details: According to Sky Sports, the situation in the Owls’ camp has become even more dire. The club remains under a transfer embargo due to outstanding debts, and things have worsened as wages have gone unpaid for four of the last five months, prompting a significant exodus of players.

As of today, only 16 players are registered for the squad, including captain Barry Bannan, who recently signed a new contract. Head coach Danny Röhl left the club on July 29 following a dispute with management, with assistant Henrik Pedersen stepping in as his replacement. Additionally, the North Stand at Hillsborough Stadium has been closed for safety reasons.

However, it seems club owner Dejphon Chansiri is untroubled by these issues and has no intention of selling. His actions have sparked outrage not only among fans and the local community but even drew criticism from Labour MP Clive Betts in the House of Commons.

Reminder: The Championship season, where the side finished 12th last year, kicks off on August 8.