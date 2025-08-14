Reynolds’ big gamble! Wrexham close to breaking their transfer record

After earning promotion, Wrexham have no intention of being just a Championship curiosity. In the upcoming season, the club is setting its sights on a top-ten finish. Following their step up in class, the club's management has turned to the transfer market—and some of their moves are a testament to their ambition.

Details: According to Ben Jacobs, Ryan Reynolds' club is finalizing the signing of Ipswich Town winger Nathan Broadhead, and this deal will shatter Wrexham’s transfer record. The Welsh side will pay £10 million for the 27-year-old player.

The transfer is already agreed: in the coming hours, Broadhead will arrive in Wrexham for his medical and to sign his contract. Until now, the club’s record signing was Lewis O’Brien, who was bought from Nottingham Forest for around €3.5 million.

Reminder: Wrexham even targeted the signing of Christian Eriksen, who recently left Manchester United as a free agent, but the Danish midfielder showed no interest in the Championship newcomers’ offer.