RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Reynolds' Wrexham targeted a top signing. Straight from Manchester United

Reynolds' Wrexham targeted a top signing. Straight from Manchester United

Ambitious goals.
Football news Today, 08:13
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Reynolds' Wrexham targeted a top signing. Straight from Manchester United Getty Images

Championship newcomers Wrexham, led by Ryan Reynolds, are setting their sights high—unfazed by their rookie status in the league, the club is targeting some truly top-tier players.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, Wrexham showed serious interest in Christian Eriksen, who left Manchester United as a free agent in June. However, the Dane feels that Reynolds’ club’s ambitions don’t quite match his own, so he declined a move to the Championship newcomers.

Eriksen himself is not looking to take a step down and wants to remain at the highest level. He’s not considering exotic options such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, or the USA—he’s only looking at Western European leagues.

Reminder: Previously, the Championship newcomers were linked with signing Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, who has all but lost his place in the squad.

Related teams and leagues
Wrexham Wrexham Schedule Wrexham News Wrexham Transfers
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Sarmiento - : - Lanus Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Sarmiento
-
Lanus
-
18:00
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Belgrano
-
20:15
Union - : - Tigre Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
-
Tigre
-
20:15
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC Today, 20:30 MLS USA
FC Dallas
-
New York City FC
-
20:30
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Houston Dynamo FC
-
LA Galaxy
-
20:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers Today, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC Today, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
-
Nashville SC
-
22:30
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:44 Lamine Yamal shares photo with teammates from the plane Football news Today, 08:35 Liked a post – got fined! Bernd Leno penalized over social media like Football news Today, 08:23 Neymar took to the pitch before the Internacional match with his eldest daughter Football news Today, 08:13 Reynolds' Wrexham targeted a top signing. Straight from Manchester United Football news Today, 08:08 Sekhukhune United signs Tsepo Matsimbi from Black Leopards Lifestyle Today, 08:05 Oleksandr Usyk's wife shares a glimpse of their family getaway in Marbella Football news Today, 07:45 Fofana believes Milan must play in the Champions League Football news Today, 07:37 Alex Iwobi fined and reprimanded by Fulham as player crosses the line Lifestyle Today, 07:27 Arturo Vidal shares new personal photo with his beloved Football news Today, 07:15 Manchester United ready to listen to offers for Shaw
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips - July 25, 2025 Football Today Elche vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football Today Fiorentina vs Carrarese: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football Today Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 25 July 2025 Football Today Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 25 July 2025 Football Today Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football Today Sporting vs Villarreal: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 25, 2025 Football Today Galway United vs Waterford: Who will extend their winning streak? Football Today Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Football Today Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 July 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores