Reynolds' Wrexham targeted a top signing. Straight from Manchester United

Championship newcomers Wrexham, led by Ryan Reynolds, are setting their sights high—unfazed by their rookie status in the league, the club is targeting some truly top-tier players.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, Wrexham showed serious interest in Christian Eriksen, who left Manchester United as a free agent in June. However, the Dane feels that Reynolds’ club’s ambitions don’t quite match his own, so he declined a move to the Championship newcomers.

Eriksen himself is not looking to take a step down and wants to remain at the highest level. He’s not considering exotic options such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, or the USA—he’s only looking at Western European leagues.

Reminder: Previously, the Championship newcomers were linked with signing Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, who has all but lost his place in the squad.