Return after 7 years. Athletic want to bring Aymeric Laporte back

The Basques are determined to sign the Spain international defender
Football news Today, 09:24
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/Laporte

Athletic are working hard to bring back Aymeric Laporte—the central defender who left the club seven years ago. According to Football Espana, the Basque club has already made contact with Al-Nassr, where the player is currently plying his trade.

Reports indicate the player is open to a return to Europe, with Athletic emerging as one of the main contenders for his signature. However, Atlético Madrid are also showing interest, potentially complicating the Basques' pursuit.

The main stumbling blocks remain the transfer fee and the player's salary. The Saudi club is seeking to recoup part of the €27.5 million they spent on Laporte in 2023. Additionally, the defender is earning around €25 million per year at Al-Nassr—a figure Athletic are unwilling to match. By comparison, Nico Williams, who recently extended his contract with the club, will earn around €10 million per year, meaning Laporte would have to accept significantly reduced terms.

