Resignation after one match. The Tanzanian national team dismissed the coach during the AFCON

Football news Today, 14:38
The Tanzanian national team has parted ways with its head coach. The local association dismissed Adel Amrouche after just one match in the 2024 African Cup of Nations against Morocco, which ended in a 0-3 defeat.

Following the heavy loss, the coach criticized the opposing team:

"In the last match against Morocco, they made us play at night when we wanted to play in the early morning. Morocco is currently leading African football. They also choose the referees, and we are just spectators."

As a consequence, CAF (Confederation of African Football) suspended Amrouche for eight matches, and subsequently, the Tanzanian federation terminated his contract. His assistant will take over coaching responsibilities.

The Algerian coach had only been with the team for a year. Appointed on March 4, 2023, he led the team in nine matches, winning three of them.

