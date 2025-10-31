ES ES FR FR
Remontada! Palmeiras pull off an incredible comeback against LDU Quito to reach the Copa Libertadores final

A wild night!
Football news Today, 03:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
This match will go down in tournament history!

Details: Tonight, Brazilian side Palmeiras stunned Ecuador's LDU Quito with a 4-0 victory on home turf, securing a place in the Copa Libertadores final.

The drama unfolded at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, where Palmeiras, having lost the first leg away 3-0, managed to turn the tie on its head, demolishing LDU Quito 4-0 thanks to goals from Ramon Sosa, Bruno Fuchs, and a brace from Raphael Veiga.

As a result, Palmeiras advance to the Copa Libertadores final, where they'll face another Brazilian powerhouse—Flamengo, who edged out Argentina's Racing with a 1-0 aggregate win.

Palmeiras fans took to the streets to celebrate their team's incredible victory, lighting up the night with a spectacular fireworks show and wild festivities.

The Copa Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo is set for November 29 at the Estadio Monumental in Lima.

