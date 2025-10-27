Remo Stars expects Mamelodi Sundowns to be Caf Champions League Champions

Tiago Conde says Sundowns are a very strong side

Tiago Conde claims Mamelodi Sundowns can win this season’s Caf Champions League.

The Portuguese coach was speaking to reporters yesterday after the South African Betway Premiership champions beat his Remo Stars 2-0 in Pretoria.

Peter Shalulile and Nuno Santos scored for Miguel Cardoso’s men at Loftus Versveld to win 7-1 on aggregate as they won 5-1 in away in Nigeria.

“I'm expecting Mamelodi Sundowns will be among three or four teams with the capacity to win this competition," Conde said.

"I cannot see more teams with the capacity that they have. They have a mix of Brazilian, South African and Portuguese players and a Portuguese coach too," he added.

While Conde predicts Sundowns can win the continental premier competition, the Stars mentor expressed doubt if they can successfully defend the domestic league trophy.

"I don't know if they will win the national competition, but in the CAF competition, I am expecting that they can be champions,” he added.

“I am sure Mamelodi will be one of the teams in the semi-finals."