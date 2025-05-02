Relaxing with family. Arturo Vidal shares a personal photo with his brother

Chilean Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal spent his free time surrounded by family. The footballer shared a personal snapshot with his brother Sandrino in his Instagram story.

In the photo, Vidal is seen beaming alongside Sandrino and two other men. The group appears to be at home, where the get-together seemingly took place. Judging by the smiles, everyone had a great time and enjoyed some well-deserved relaxation.

It's worth noting that Sandrino Vidal is perhaps best known for a controversial incident that took place back in 2017. On September 17, he was out with Arturo—who was playing for Bayern Munich at the time—and other friends at Munich's Crown's Club nightclub.

As later reported, a scuffle broke out in the middle of the night between Vidal's group and other club-goers. During the altercation, someone was struck on the head with a vodka bottle. While it was never confirmed that Arturo delivered the blow, the court ordered him to pay a fine of €800,000. Sandrino also faced penalties and was required to pay an €18,000 fine.