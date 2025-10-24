ES ES FR FR
Relations between Joan Laporta and Florentino Pérez have broken down

The end of an era.
Football news Today, 11:19
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
On Sunday, October 26, Real Madrid and Barcelona will face each other, but tensions between the two sides are already running high.

Details: According to Diario SPORT, the relationship between Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez and Barcelona president Joan Laporta has completely collapsed. There are three main reasons behind this fallout: the dispute over the Miami match, the Negreira case, and Barcelona’s withdrawal from the Super League project.

In addition, in a recent interview, Lamine Yamal stated that Real Madrid “don’t play fairly.” Those remarks did not go unnoticed by the players of the “Royal Club,” who are reportedly displeased. Madrid’s players believe Yamal has shown a lack of professional respect — something they attribute, perhaps, to his young age.

Reminder: This weekend promises an extraordinary showdown in world football — Real Madrid will meet Barcelona on Sunday, October 26. The match kicks off at 16:15 CET, and we have prepared an interactive feature for the occasion.

