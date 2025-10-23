ES ES FR FR
Reinforcements are on the way: Real Madrid recall four players from the infirmary ahead of El Clásico

Preparing for the showdown.
Football news Today, 06:40
This weekend, on October 26, the world will witness one of football’s most anticipated fixtures — El Clásico. Both teams are gearing up for the clash.

Details: According to Sergio Quirante, Real Madrid have recalled four players from the injury list to prepare for the match — Dani Carvajal, Trent, Dean Huijsen, and Dani Ceballos. All four had been sidelined for some time but are now set to train ahead of the battle against Barça.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s 28-year-old winger and Brazil international Raphinha has fully recovered from the injury he sustained on September 26 in the La Liga match against Real Oviedo.

Reminder: Real Madrid’s 33-year-old centre-back David Alaba will miss Sunday’s match against Barcelona due to injury.

