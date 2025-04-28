Record Salary Offer Brings Carlo Ancelotti Closer to Brazil Job

Carlo Ancelotti appears closer than ever to becoming Brazil’s new head coach, with financial terms playing a crucial role in sealing the move. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is prepared to match the salary Ancelotti currently earns at Real Madrid — a groundbreaking figure for the Selecao.

Per Romano, Ancelotti would take over in June, once he completes the LaLiga season with Los Blancos. To secure his services, the CBF is ready to make him the highest-paid manager in Brazilian national team history, offering a salary that far surpasses previous standards.

This unprecedented offer highlights Brazil’s urgency to reclaim its stature on the world stage. Following years of inconsistency, the federation sees Ancelotti as the ideal leader for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and the 2026 tournament, especially with familiar faces like Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Éder Militão, and Endrick already part of the squad.

The willingness to offer club-level wages — traditionally far higher than those in national teams — underlines the magnitude of Brazil’s project and the stakes involved.

Although Ancelotti had hinted at retiring from club management after Madrid, the record-breaking Brazilian offer seems poised to launch a new chapter in his illustrious career.