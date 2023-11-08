Record amount. How much did Swiatek earn for winning the WTA Finals?

The world's best tennis player Iga Swiatek from Poland became the winner of the WTA Final tournament, which was held in Cancun this year.

It became known how much money she earned at the tournament in Mexico.

During the competition, the Polish woman won all five matches, receiving prize money in the amount of $3,078,000. The total prize fund for the tournament was $9 million.

It is important to note that each tennis player initially received almost 200 thousand just for entering the tournament.

In addition, Szwiatek received $198,000 for each of her three victories in the group stage and $54,000 for reaching the semifinals.

Moreover, another 2.23 million were paid to the Pole for reaching the final and winning the trophy.

Such prize money was the largest in Swiatek’s career. For comparison, the Polish athlete was paid 2.3 million for her triumph at Roland Garros this year. In just one year, she received almost 10 million euros.