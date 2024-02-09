Real Madrid's top goalkeeper could recover as early as March

Real Madrid's primary goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is recovering from a cruciate ligament tear ahead of schedule, according to Marca.

Courtois's knee is responding positively to loads, and there is now a possibility that the Belgian goalkeeper could return to play at the end of March or the beginning of April. Initially, it was expected that he would miss the entire current season.

Earlier, Courtois himself had stated that he would miss the 2024 European Championship due to the injury.

In Courtois's absence, Andriy Lunin and Kepa Arrizabalaga are guarding Real Madrid's goal, with Kepa being on loan from Chelsea. However, recently, the Ukrainian goalkeeper has been winning the competition for the starting position.

Courtois has been playing for Real Madrid since the summer of 2018. The Madrid side acquired him from Chelsea for €35 million.