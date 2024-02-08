"I would like to stay." Real Madrid goalkeeper shared his plans for the future

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has expressed his desire to stay with the club for the upcoming season. The Ukrainian revealed this in a comment to El Chiringuito.

"My future? Even I don’t know. I would like to stay here."

Lunin's current contract with Real Madrid is set to expire in the summer of 2025. Following Thibaut Courtois's injury, he initially faced competition from Kepa Arrizabalaga, but recently, under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, the Ukrainian has gained more trust. Lunin has been in the starting lineup in the last three La Liga matches and the final match of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona (4-1).

In the current season, Lunin has played 15 matches, conceded 13 goals, and kept 6 clean sheets.

Earlier reports indicated that Real Madrid plans to offer the 24-year-old goalkeeper a new contract.