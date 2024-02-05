Real is planning to offer a new contract to its goalkeeper

Real Madrid is highly satisfied with the performance and commitment to training of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, and they are currently planning to offer him a new contract.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto from Relevo, the goalkeeper has not yet made a final decision but is leaning towards staying at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Lunin's existing contract with Real Madrid is set to expire in the summer of 2025. He joined the club in the summer of 2018 from Zorya Luhansk for a transfer fee of 8.5 million euros.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Ukrainian has won the competition against Kepa, who Real Madrid loaned from Chelsea in the summer. Lunin has been in the starting lineup in the last three La Liga matches and the final match of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona (4-1).

Throughout this season, Lunin has played in 15 matches, conceding 13 goals and keeping 6 clean sheets.