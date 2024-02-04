The revenge attempt fell short. Real Madrid missed the victory over Atletico in extra time

Real Madrid hosted Atlético in the central match of the 23rd round of the Spanish La Liga at Santiago Bernabéu.

The Whites needed a victory to pull four points clear from the recently stumbled Girona. However, the Mattress Makers, who were fighting for a spot in the Champions League zone, were not willing to surrender in the Madrid derby.

The teams briskly started the match, exchanging dangerous moments, but the goalkeepers thwarted the attempts of Brahim Diaz and Álvaro Morata to convert them into goals.

On the 20th minute, Diaz left no chances for Jan Oblak and put Real Madrid ahead. A few minutes later, Axel Witsel had an excellent chance to level the score, but Real Madrid's goalkeeper, Andriy Lunin, demonstrated phenomenal reflexes, diverting the ball for a corner.

The teams went into halftime with Real Madrid holding a minimal advantage. Early in the second half, Stefan Savic redirected the ball into Lunin's goal after a corner, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review because the Montenegrin impeded the goalkeeper in his area.

Later on, Diego Simeone's team was not very active on the hosts' half of the field and did not create enough opportunities to salvage the match. In the 75th minute, Antoine Griezmann threatened the Ukrainian goalkeeper's goal, but Lunin saved the Frenchman's impressive heel kick from close range.

Despite the lack of conviction in their attack, the visitors salvaged a draw in extra time. Marcos Llorente connected with Memphis Depay's delivery to set the final score at 1:1.

Thus, Real Madrid couldn't avenge their previous losses in the league and the Copa del Rey and failed to distance themselves from Girona. In the upcoming weekend, Carlo Ancelotti's team will face the Catalans, who are trailing by two points.

Atlético Madrid holds the fourth position. On February 7, Simeone's team will play against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey semi-final.

La Liga, 23rd round

Real Madrid - Atlético - 1:1

Goal: Diaz, 20 - Llorente, 90+2